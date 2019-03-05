WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to stem the number of veteran suicides with a plan to boost outreach by awarding grants to community programs.
Trump is signing an order Tuesday that directs his agencies to develop the plan within 12 months.
A new task force will look to create a grant system similar to the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing program, which provides funding to state and local programs. It will also aim to better coordinate research on suicide across agencies.
Currently, about 20 veterans die by suicide each day, nearly twice the rate among the civilian population. Officials say about 14 of those 20 were not under VA care, pointing to a need for improved outreach.
The White House did not indicate expected costs of the program.