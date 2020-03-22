A truckload of 50,000 N95 surgical masks, critical for health-care workers fighting the novel coronavirus, is headed to the Seattle home of a UW Medicine physician — courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla.

This lightning-quick donation happened in a matter of hours.

Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf got a call last night from a physician friend in UCLA. The friend, whose brother works for Musk, knew that Tesla had been donating surgical equipment. She also knew Seattle was in dire need of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers.

“It was just so, so fast,” said Adams Waldorf, a physician at University of Washington Medical Center (UWMC) who is starting a series of COVID-related research projects.

The doctor friend called and said, “‘You’re the only person I know in Seattle!,'” Adams Waldorf said.

“I was told: ‘The truck is on the dock. They just need an address right now, no questions asked.’ I didn’t have the address for the supply-chain manager or a phone number. So I gave them mine.”

After that call, Adams Waldorf posted a message on WhatsApp, explaining what had just happened. Overnight and through Sunday morning, she said, people have been leaving masks on her doorstep. Soon, she expects 50,000 more.

“I feel so, so good about being a small part of these donations,” she said. “To be at this critical shortage of personal protective equipment is frightening. We can’t have our health-care system crumbling at this moment.”

She expected the truck to show up this afternoon. Supply-chain staffers were scheduled to be on hand to whisk the masks away to UWMC. “The University of Washington has a critical need right now,” Adams Waldorf said.

“For some items we have less than a week’s supply, and we expect a surge of patients to start coming,” she said. “This donation from Tesla is incredible.”