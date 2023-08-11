Toxic algae is again present in Green Lake.

Seattle Parks and Recreation is warning the public not to swim or water ski in the lake. In a notice posted Friday, it warned residents to keep pets away, stay out of the water, clean fish well and discard guts, and avoid areas of scum when boating.

The swimming beaches are currently closed.

King County Public Health tested the water, discovered toxic algae and informed Seattle Parks, according to the notice.

The county regularly tests the lake water for both toxic algae and bacteria at swimming beaches between June and September.

“The recent warm weather and rain events we’ve had make a really comfortable environment for cyanobacteria to grow,” said Wafa Tafesh, a water quality planner at King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks.

The county can’t predict how long the bloom will stick around. Samples will be collected weekly and analyzed.

Typically, Tafesh said, two consecutive weeks of values below state recreational guideline levels are required before a toxic algae warning is lifted.

For people, toxic algae that produces nerve toxins and liver toxins can mean skin rash, hives, and itchy eyes and throat, according to the state Department of Health.

For pets, it can mean vomiting, seizures and convulsions that develop within 15 to 20 minutes.

While it’s effectively impossible to identify when a toxic algae bloom may occur — factors like temperature, water flow, rainfall and lake sediment all play a role — park visitors should check for signs indicating that the area is closed to the public.

If no signs are posted, take a look at the water. Generally, blooms look like a paint spill, slimy scum, foam or clumps growing on the water. Colors vary from blue-green to reddish-brown to “pea soup green,” according to the state Department of Ecology.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.