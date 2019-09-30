A state agency has created an app to help teenagers and young adults quit vaping as cases of a lung illness possibly connected to vaping continue to emerge.

The free app, which was released Monday by the state Department of Health (DOH), is targeted toward people wanting to quit vaping and is set up to teach users how to deal with cravings and achieve goals on the path to quitting. App users go through 10 lessons that provide tips to teach them how to deal with their cravings.

Targeting teens and young people with another channel to quit vaping is an important step toward keeping them healthy, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state’s health officer.

“This app is a promising resource to help tackle the youth vaping epidemic in our state,” Lofy said in a press release. “By making tools to quit accessible via smartphone and computer, our hope is that more young people feel empowered to quit vaping.”

The app was released just days after Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Board of Health to exercise its emergency authority to ban all flavored vaping products, including those with THC. The board is scheduled to vote on the ban Oct. 9. If passed, the 120-day emergency order would begin the following day.

At least 13 people have died nationwide and about 880 have been sickened by suspected vaping-related illness. In Washington, seven people have been sickened and no deaths have been reported.

Health officials have yet to zero in on the exact cause of the lung illness but believe most cases involved vaping products with THC, marijuana’s psychoactive ingredient. Some people have reported using both nicotine and THC products, and some have said the only vaping product they used included nicotine.

Kirkland-based 2Morrow, which has developed similar apps for people trying to quit smoking and deal with stress and chronic pain, worked with DOH to develop the app.