Did you receive free COVID-19 rapid tests from Washington state or from the federal government? The expiration date listed on the box may no longer be accurate.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month granted a three-month shelf-life extension for iHealth rapid antigen tests. The brand was distributed through Washington Department of Health’s sayyescovidhometest.org program and the federal government’s COVIDTests.gov program.

That means if your free iHealth rapid test has a “use by” date April, the new date has been extended to July, as long as it has been stored between 2 and 30 degrees Celsius (35.6 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the FDA letter detailing the extension.

The company iHealth says it plans to continue to apply for shelf-life extensions every three months based on their studies. To look up the new expiration date, visit ihealthlabs.com/pages/news#expiration and type in the lot number on your tests.

Advertising

If you ordered a free test from https://t.co/YFYrrqZptR, then, as long as the box and contents have been stored safely and remain intact, add 3 months to the “Use by” date (YYYY-MM-DD) on the box of your iHealth test kit. pic.twitter.com/DzJfpDpR7L — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) April 19, 2022

What about other brands?

Experts say that tests will not go bad the exact day the expiration date is printed. However, the accuracy of the tests may start to decline eventually.

Other tests have been granted extensions, and the most accurate information may be posted on company websites. The Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests that were distributed to Seattle Public Schools were also granted a three-month extension in January.

To maximize the shelf life of tests, experts advise storing them within the temperature range listed in the instructions. Abbott tests should be stored between 36 and 96 degrees Fahrenheit and QuickVue SARS Antigen Test should be stored between 59 and 86 degrees.

The tests may still be fine if they are exposed to temperatures outside that range for short periods. Recommended temperatures are based on how the products were tested, experts say.