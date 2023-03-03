A Tacoma woman could be arrested Friday if she continues to refuse treatment for tuberculosis, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

A judge last week issued a warrant for arrest on or after March 3 for the woman to be taken to “a specially designated facility at the Pierce County Jail for isolation, testing and treatment,” according to the health department.

The department said Thursday the woman was still refusing to isolate or seek treatment.

Related WA woman with tuberculosis faces arrest for refusing treatment

On Feb. 24, the health department went to the court for the 16th time in this case to seek the arrest warrant, which is a rare “last resort” step health officials can take to protect the public, the department said.

Judge Philip Sorenson found the woman in civil contempt for refusing to comply with the order that she resume taking medication or isolate herself.

“We have worked with family and community members for more than a year to do everything we can to persuade this woman to take her medication to protect herself and our community,” the health department said in a statement.

Advertising

This is only the third time in the past 20 years health officials have sought a court order to detain someone who is potentially contagious and refusing treatment for TB, the department said.

Pierce County has about 20 cases of active TB per year. Washington state law requires health care providers to report all active cases to the health department. According to the department, “nearly all patients we contact are more than happy to get the treatment they need to help protect themselves and our community.”

TB is an infectious disease that usually affects the lungs. It can also affect lymph nodes, bones, joints and other parts of the body.

TB can be deadly but is curable with medication.

Most TB infections are latent or dormant (approximately 100,000 people in King County have latent TB infections), which means a person has no symptoms and cannot spread the disease, according to health officials.

Active TB is much harder to spread than the cold or flu, health officials said. For an infection to occur, it typically takes repeated and prolonged exposure in a confined indoor space.

The number of people infected with tuberculosis rose globally for the first time in years, the World Health Organization said in October.