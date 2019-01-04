COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say a Swedish hospital has reported a suspected case of the deadly Ebola virus, adding the patient has been isolated.
Region Uppsala, which oversees several hospitals and medical clinics north of Stockholm, says a test had been carried out on the patient who was not identified, adding a result would be available late Friday.
In its statement, Region Uppsala said it was so far “only a matter of suspicion,” adding “other diseases are quite possible.” It did not say where the patient had traveled.
Eastern Congo currently faces an Ebola outbreak. All major outbreaks have been in Africa, though isolated cases have been reported outside the continent. The hemorrhagic fever’s virus is spread via contact with the bodily fluids of those infected.
