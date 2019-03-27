If your doctor is a woman, she is probably paid significantly less than comparable male doctors around her. But if she’s in Seattle, that difference isn’t as dire as in other cities. Seattle’s female physicians’ pay is creeping closer to equity with their male counterparts, according to a new study.

Women doctors in Seattle are paid the third-highest average annual salary compared to those in other cities, according to the study by Doximity, a network of physicians.

Nationally, the gender-pay gap for women has shrunk. From 2017 to 2018, the gap went from 27.7 to 25.2 percent. In dollars, women went from being paid an average of $105,000 less than male doctors to an average of $90,940 less.

In the Seattle area, female doctors are paid $56,011, or 15 percent, less than their male counterparts, which was the third-smallest gap of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

Dr. Mandy Huggins Armitage, one of the report’s authors and the director of medical content at Doximity, said it isn’t clear which of a multitude of factors are driving the differences among regions, but that the findings could help inform further study into the issue and be a tool for physicians.

“It’s a great data set,” Huggins Armitage said. “We like to say knowledge is power, so we are happy to provide this as a service to all physician members so they can take this information and use it for themselves and advocate for themselves, for example, when they are negotiating contracts.”

Advertising

The study highlighted that female doctors in Seattle on average were paid an annual salary of $306,310 last year. Only Bridgeport, Conn. ($319,577) and Milwaukee ($351,247) came in above Seattle. The cities with the lowest pay for women were Louisville, Kentucky, Durham, N.C. and — at $220,482 — Providence, R.I.

Beyond cost of living, regional differences in pay could partly be driven by supply and demand. Chris Whaley, the study’s lead author and a health-policy professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said some smaller, more rural areas have to pay well to attract doctors, whereas cities like San Francisco and New York have large medical schools that pump out doctors who want to stay in those areas.

The study, which looked at the self-reported pay of 90,000 full-time physicians working 40 hours a week, found differences among medical specialties in addition to the difference between genders. This was the third year Doximity has conducted the study and the first time it has compared its findings year over year.

Doctors in the Seattle area saw their rate of compensation grow the fastest in the nation, with a 15 percent jump from 2017 to 2018. The average annual doctor salary here, $346,721, was the 16th highest in the U.S.

Dr. Patricia Dawson, medical director for health-care equality at UW Medicine, wasn’t involved with the study but said it doesn’t answer any questions regarding how to improve the pay disparities women face. Many factors are difficult to quantify when looking at the biases people carry and how that translates to pay between the genders, she said.

A lack of transparency around pay has helped fuel the pay gap, she said. A study like this, with doctors sharing salaries and a movement toward institutions being transparent about pay, is a good start, she said.

Advertising

“I think the first step is acknowledging there are pay disparities,” she said. “Then we have to start drilling down into why that is.”

Huggins Armitage acknowledges that untangling the gender-pay gap is a monumental task.

“Unfortunately, determining causality is complex, and while we would like to understand more about the underlying cause for the gap and why it’s different in different metro areas, it’s kind of outside of the scope of what we can analyze with this data set,” she said. “It’s going to take some time, honestly.”