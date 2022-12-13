While RSV activity has peaked, Washington state public health officials warned Tuesday that flu and coronavirus activity is still on the rise.

Warning of a potential “tripledemic,” Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah officials urged people to get the updated coronavirus booster and flu shot, mask up in indoor environments and stay home while sick.

“We’re not saying do not gather,” he said. “What we’re saying instead is take steps to be to be smart and prevent getting sick and getting other sick.”

Shah said the department now does not intend to implement a statewide mask mandate and refused to speculate on what metrics would bring one back. Masks are still required in health care and correctional facilities, he said.

While RSV has peaked, Department of Health (DOH) Chief Science Officer Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett warned that the state is “not out of the woods yet.”

“Hospitals are at a crucial point,” DOH Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts said. “We need to do whatever is possible to alleviate pressure on our already stressed out health care system.”

Advertising

Shah warned the health care system is still seeing a “winter surge” in cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and not just among children and infants.

Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, though young children may also have labored breathing or wheezing and RSV can cause bronchiolitis and viral pneumonia in infants and toddlers, he said.

Most children and adults can recover from RSV without treatment, Kwan-Gett said, and testing for RSV is not recommended.

After flu activity was reduced by coronavirus restrictions for two years, flu is “hitting earlier and harder” even compared to the 2019 to 2020 season, Kwan-Gett said.

Washington has a high level of transmission among other states and officials said the current flu shot provides protection against Influenza A, the dominant strain circulating. So far there have been 26 influenza deaths in Washington, including three children, he said.

Roberts said after there was “supply issues” with the state’s free at-home coronavirus rapid test program starting Thanksgiving weekend and the following week, Washington has obtained 3 million additional at-home tests. Each household can order 10 tests through December, however in January the program will be “ramping down” to five free tests per month, she said.

Officials also reminded the public that most insurers are required to cover a certain number of rapid tests each month.