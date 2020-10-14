Dr. Kathy Lofy, Washington’s top public health officer, will leave the state’s health department at year’s end, she said in a Wednesday news briefing.

“I’m not moving on for any reason besides it’s the right time for me personally,” Lofy said, adding that she planned take a brief hiatus from her career to improve her own health and connect with family and friends.

Lofy said it was an honor to help lead the state’s COVID-19 response.

State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in May that he will resign in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina. A spokesperson for Gov. Jay Inslee said Wiesman accepted the North Carolina job in early March.

“We anticipate starting recruitment in the next month as we transition, also, secretary leadership,” Wiesman said Wednesday.