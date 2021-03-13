Whitman County reported 30 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday, a day after Washington State University announced an increase in positive cases affecting its Pullman campus.

In a Thursday statement from WSU, 189 students and employees have tested positive for COVID‑19 since Feb. 24. Ninety cases remain active and those individuals are isolated at home or in WSU-provided quarantine locations.

WSU says the risk to the Pullman community is low.

The latest Whitman County patients include 18 people younger than 20, 10 people between ages 20-39, one person between ages 40-59 and one person between ages 60-79.

There have been 3,594 total cases in the county and 45 total COVID-19-related deaths.

Across the border, six positive cases were reported in Latah County. There have been 2,688 confirmed cases and 155 probable cases in the county, so far. There have been eight total deaths because of the virus.

The latest patients include one person between ages 5-12, one person between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 60s.