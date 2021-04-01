Though health care workers were the first to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, only about half have received at least one of the shots, according to a survey by Kaiser Family Foundation.

If you work in health care in Washington state — as a doctor, nurse, nursing assistant, therapist, home health caregiver, janitor, dental hygienist, cafeteria employee or any other job — and have concerns or questions that make you reluctant to get vaccinated, we’d like to hear from you.

Please share your thoughts, and what is making you hesitate, along with information on how to contact you. A reporter may get in touch, but responses will be kept confidential unless you agree to be included in our coverage.