Residents in Des Moines are under a boil water notice after a water sample came back positive for E. coli, according to King County.

King County Water District 54, which includes parts of northern Des Moines and Normandy Park, is under the notice. E. coli bacteria was confirmed in the water supply on Friday, according to a news release.

Residents should bring water to a roiling boil for one minute and let it cool before drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

A weekly water sample came back with E. coli present. Subsequent samples showed no E. coli, but did show coliform was present. The positive water samples may be the result of a recent water main break, which dislodged mineral buildup that can harbor bacteria.

The water may be contaminated with animal or human waste.

The water district began chlorinating the water system to sanitize it Saturday and will continue doing so. The district consulted the Washington State Department of Health.