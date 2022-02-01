In addition to other stresses that parents are facing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt work, school and family life, some baby formulas are out of stock in parts of the country, causing caregivers to worry about how they will continue to feed their infants.

The shortages are probably driven by a combination of supply chain issues, including a scarcity of certain ingredients used to make formula, as well as staff shortages that make it difficult to get products out of warehouses and onto store shelves, said Erin Moore, a pediatric nurse practitioner and certified lactation counselor in Austin, Texas.

“It’s a very stressful time for new moms,” she said. But, Moore added, there are workarounds available so parents can keep their babies fed and healthy. Here are tips that may help.

Finding your formula

“When you find a formula that works for your baby, it’s terrifying to face a switch, because you’re very nervous they won’t take it and it won’t settle well with them,” said Bridget Young, a maternal and child nutrition specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

There are a few things you can try if you want to stick with the formula your child normally takes.

If your baby drinks a standard infant formula, one option is to call around to local stores to ask if and when they expect to get your formula back in stock, Moore said. Some parents have had luck buying formula online rather than in person, too, she noted.

Turning to social media, such as local Facebook groups, is another workaround. “I’ve seen messages of need sent out in these groups, and almost always, there are generous moms who are able to spare some or help out in some way,” said Dr. Krupa Playforth, a pediatrician in northern Virginia who has recently had trouble finding formula for her 6-month-old son.

When babies are on special formulas, such as hypoallergenic formulations, for health reasons, parents can also call their pediatricians for help. Doctor’s offices sometimes have special formula samples in stock, and if not, they can guide parents to where they can find the products they need, Moore said.

Switching to a new formula

If you cannot find the formula you usually buy, the good news is that most of the time — even with special formulas — alternatives are available and safe to use, Young said.

If you typically use a name-brand formula, the first thing to do is to look for the generic version of that formula, Young said. Generic versions are safe, she added, because all infant formulas are carefully regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. And most of the time, generic versions from different stores are the same — so “the Walmart brand of Advantage formula is identical to the Target brand of Advantage formula and the Walgreens brand Advantage formula,” she said.

Before you buy anything, check the first five or six ingredients listed on the back label — the ones that appear before the phrase “and less than 2%” in the ingredient list. It’s best to buy a new formula that matches the ingredients listed in your usual formula, Young said, to make for an easier transition for your baby. You should also pay attention to terms such as “partially hydrolyzed” or “enzymatically hydrolyzed,” which refer to the size of the protein molecule in the formula. If you normally buy a formula that contains “partially hydrolyzed nonfat milk,” for instance, you’re best off buying a replacement formula that also contains partially hydrolyzed nonfat milk, Young explained.

If your baby is on a special formula because of prematurity or other health issues, double-check with your pediatrician before switching, Playforth suggested, just to be sure you’re making a safe choice.

Ideally, when you transition to a new formula, you want to do it gradually, Moore said, by mixing the old and new formulas separately before adding them to the same bottle. “For a couple of days, give three-quarters of your normal formula with one-quarter of the new formula. And then slowly increase the amount of the new formula and wean the amount of the old formula,” she said.

If you can’t transition gradually because you’ve run out of your usual formula, that’s OK — your baby will be fine, Moore said, although you might notice more gassiness or fussiness during the transition. That is expected, and normal, for the first two weeks after switching formulas, she added. If you do see worrying symptoms — such as blood in your baby’s stool, a rash or signs that your baby is having trouble breathing — they could be a sign of an allergy and you should stop feeding them the new formula and call your pediatrician immediately, Young said.

Avoiding nutrition mistakes

If you’re running low on formula, never dilute it. Continue to follow the preparation directions listed on the package. “Changing the ratio of formula to water can be extremely dangerous for infants and lead to water intoxication, electrolyte imbalances and seizures,” Playforth said.

Likewise, never make your own formula at home, as doing so can cause nutritional deficiencies and other health issues, Playforth added. A 2020 study analyzed 144 online baby formula recipes, finding that nearly half included ingredients that could cause foodborne illness.

Young does not recommend feeding babies younger than 12 months formulas that are intended for toddlers, either, unless your pediatrician gives you permission. Even if the ingredients look similar, toddler formulas can contain amounts of certain ingredients, such as vitamins, that are not safe for young babies.

“If you have an infant, stick with an infant formula,” she said. Don’t feed your baby cow’s milk if they’re under 1 year old, either, she said, because the proteins can be difficult for infants to digest and may not provide essential nutrients.

The bottom line is that even if you can’t find your favorite baby formula, other options will work well. There are so many types of infant formulas on the market, Young said, that you’ll almost certainly be able to find one that nourishes your baby.