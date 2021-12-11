NEW YORK — Isaias Torres and Adner Ramirez squared off to help their coach demonstrate the day’s drills — arm grabs and snapdowns — with a quiet intensity that set the tone for the Grand Street Campus High School wrestling team. Soon, all 20 wrestlers were paired off, working on hand fighting and then takedowns, staying focused, not stopping even when a mask slid down or popped off.

Like every athlete participating in a “high risk” sport at a public school in New York City, the wrestlers at Grand Street must be vaccinated, and those participating indoors must wear masks in practice and at competitions. The restrictions seem to have reduced the number of participants around the city; this team normally would have 10 to 15 more students. But the bigger concern is the policy forbidding city students from even competing at tournaments where nonvaccinated athletes are allowed.

It essentially bars city athletes from high-level competitions on Long Island and in Westchester County, proving grounds for the best wrestling programs, and from the state championships, which culminate the season. The city also canceled next month’s prestigious Mayor’s Cup because New York’s Catholic and private school students may not be vaccinated.

Stephen Perez, the coach at Grand Street, said that for wrestling, the masks are almost absurd. The students are vaccinated (not to mention young and fit), and masks can shift and impede breathing during matches. The policy has raised questions, like what happens if a mask comes off during the action.

“There are no timeouts in wrestling,” Perez said. “What does a referee do?”

But for a high-achieving program like Grand Street’s, shutting the door to outside tournaments could cause lasting damage.

“The policy is excessive, and we’re hurting the kids,” said Perez, who was named the Public Schools Athletic League’s 2017 wrestling coach of the year. “Our top wrestlers need that level of competition to get better. And college coaches, including Division I schools, go to those big tournaments and the state championships.

“Students are getting robbed of an opportunity. What message are we sending our kids?”

Meanwhile, the city’s basketball and indoor track teams will be able to participate in their state championships because they are being held in New York City; in those cases students from suburban and upstate schools will be able to participate only if they are vaccinated.

Perez, 33, who teaches physical education and a leadership class mentoring freshmen at the school in Brooklyn, has been its wrestling coach for nine years. He knows what wrestling can mean to teenagers navigating life in New York City. He grew up in the Bronx and then Queens, where he started wrestling at Francis Lewis High School. He fell in love with the sport that took him to tournaments as far away as Alaska and even Russia, and which was a launchpad for his educational journey. He became a junior college all-American at Nassau County Community College, which led him to wrestling and a degree at SUNY Cortland in upstate New York.

He is aware that the fate of wrestling tournaments during a pandemic needs to be kept in perspective, especially now that the omicron variant has scrambled plans for sports, schools and everything else. But he does fret over his students’ futures. He points out that the wall of the wrestling room is adorned with photographs of past city champions and all-state wrestlers, many of whom went on to college thanks to their time on the mats.

Before the pandemic, Grand Street won back-to-back city championships, producing stars like Jayden Cardenas, who placed fourth in the state in his weight class just weeks before the lockdown in 2020. Like his coach and mentor, he went to SUNY Cortland.

This year, with participation way down at many schools, Perez also worries that opponents may end up forfeiting matches simply because they don’t have enough wrestlers, compounding the problem for his team of being deprived of strong competition outside the city.

Brendan Buckley, executive director of Beat the Streets, a wrestling-focused nonprofit that emphasizes youth development, said that no one is looking to bend the rules on vaccinations, but he agreed that the city policy seems unfair.

“The boys and girls who are wrestling have worked so hard and deserve the opportunity to compete,” Buckley said. “Sport is one of the things that keeps them motivated to do well at school, and that’s being taken away from them. And this could certainly negatively impact their future.”

The top wrestlers at Grand Street remain dedicated but are obviously frustrated. Ramirez, an 18-year-old senior who competes in the 172-pound class, finds the mask requirement silly but not enough to deter him. He also put aside his vaccine hesitancy so he could be on the team.

“Wrestling changes you physically but also mentally,” he said. “You have a stronger focus, which also helps with schoolwork.”

During practice the team is extraordinarily focused, working hard and saying “sir” in their responses (often in unison) to the coach. Yet Ramirez said he finds it harder to maintain focus since he feels shortchanged in terms of competition for his senior year.

Advertising

Wrestling had also been a motivating factor for Torres, who commutes from Queens to go to Grand Street and has been wrestling seriously since middle school. His family has long planned for wrestling to be his ticket to college. (He wrestles at 126 pounds.)

During the height of the pandemic, Torres said, “I had tunnel vision and put all the work in to prepare for this year.” He added: “I know the college coaches go to tougher tournaments to see experienced wrestlers in good competition. I wanted to be ready.”

The tournaments are crucial, Buckley said, since city schools lack the money of private and suburban schools, and spotty programs within the huge system mean competition can be inconsistent.

“They get to go to these tournaments that pit some of the best kids in the country against one another, and it really is a big deal if you knock off one of those and have a chance to tell a college coach, ‘Hey, here’s this big victory,’” he said. “The wrestlers in Long Island are doing that, and we want our kids to have those same opportunities. Even if they don’t earn a college scholarship, they may earn a spot on a college wrestling team.”

The restrictions on outside tournaments seems especially illogical to Perez. His athletes are vaccinated, but he knows that outside of school hours they are hanging out with peers and relatives who are not.

“We also go upstate with our families already, so what’s the difference?” Torres said about the potential for exposure.

The Public Schools Athletic League did not respond to requests for an interview; a spokesman for the city Education Department responded to emailed questions with a general statement, which reads in part, “We knew it was critical to safely get students back to the sports they love this year and we’ve safely accomplished that because of our partnership with health experts to develop comprehensive guidance for high-risk sports that enables students to participate with reasonable safety measures.”

The email did not address specific issues, like what happens if a mask comes off during a match, or whether there might be a way to amend the policy to allow New York City wrestlers to compete in the state championships.

The major suburban tournaments begin this month, and the state championships, in Albany, are scheduled for the last weekend in February. As of now, no New York City teams will participate.

The athletes are so eager to compete that they’re willing to go an extra step to gain permission to wrestle in those outside tournaments. Ramirez said they’d give up the Long Island and Westchester tournaments just for a shot at the state’s. And he and Torres said the wrestlers would gladly get tested for the virus after each tournament and not return to school until they had a negative result.

“I would even wear a mask to compete against opponents that didn’t have to,” Torres added. “I’ll do any of that as long as I can wrestle.”