Snohomish County’s top health official is planning to step down next summer, hoping to spend more time with family after 24 years of service, the county announced this week.

Dr. Chris Spitters, who was appointed to Snohomish Health District’s health officer in March 2020, said in a statement Monday there’s no “work-related reason” for his resignation and isn’t leaving the position for another role.

“Instead, long-deferred commitments to my wife and family now must take precedence over vocation,” Spitters said in the statement. “They have waited patiently for me on the sidelines of my life for so long.”

His last day as the county health officer will be June 30.

Spitters started working at the health department in 1994, when he was hired as the deputy health officer. He’s also served as the county’s tuberculosis control officer and communicable disease director, the statement said.

In 1999, Spitters briefly left the Snohomish Health District for a position at the state Department of Health, returning in 2001.

He also served as the medical director for Public Health – Seattle & King County’s tuberculosis clinic from 2003 to early 2020, and has worked for eight other local health jurisdictions in Washington as a medical consultant or health officer.

In late February 2020, Spitters joined King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin in announcing the state’s second and third cases of COVID-19, one of which was found in a Snohomish County teenager attending Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

Since then, Spitters has led the Snohomish County health department in frequent news briefings to give updates on the virus’ spread locally.

“Dr. Chris Spitters is one of the best public health professionals working today,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in the statement. “… Chris has been an indispensable part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are thousands of people alive today because of his tireless work and because our response was guided by his expertise and common-sense approach.”

Somers continued, “I will miss his partnership and leadership. We all wish him well and hope that his next chapter affords a bit more time for his family and friends.”

Snohomish Health District will soon begin its hiring process for its next health officer, with a goal of filling the position before Spitters’ departure next summer, according to the statement.

“We’ve got a little while to go here,” Spitters said during a Tuesday morning news conference. “I look forward to more in the months ahead, hopefully with an improving forecast for all of us in Snohomish County.”