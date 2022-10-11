Snohomish County on Tuesday reported its first influenza death since 2020, after the past two years brought relatively mild flu seasons to the region.

“Unfortunately, this is likely to be the first of more cases to come,” said county health officer Dr. James Lewis in a statement. “In the southern hemisphere of the world, who have their flu season during our summer, we saw a resurgence of flu infections. We are likely to see the same here.”

Because mitigation efforts like masking, social distancing and hand washing have become more common since the pandemic began, Lewis said other respiratory illnesses, like the flu, have remained fairly low.

No information about the person who died was immediately available.

While the county didn’t record any flu deaths in 2020 or 2021, there were 11 in the 2019-2020 season, 26 in the 2018-2019 season and 40 in the 2017-2018 season, according to the county’s influenza surveillance report.

In Washington state, there were 21 flu deaths last season and 16 flu-like illness outbreaks in long-term-care facilities, according to state data.

Lewis encouraged residents to get their flu and COVID booster shots as soon as possible as influenza season gets underway.

According to Snohomish Health District, the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including those who are pregnant and nursing.