A Snohomish County man who was diagnosed Monday with the newly discovered Wuhan coronavirus after a trip to China had close contact with at least 16 people after arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 15, health officials revealed Wednesday afternoon.

The man has the United States’ first confirmed case of the mysterious respiratory infection, which has killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds. In addition to Wuhan, China, patients have been identified in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as Taiwan, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

The patient, a man in his 30s who lives alone, had been traveling solo in Wuhan since November. He started feeling symptoms of pneumonia several days after returning to Washington state. He has been hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett since Sunday, is being monitored in a special isolation unit and is in satisfactory condition.

Public-health officials aren’t disclosing where the patient went after his return to Washington; instead, officials are opting to directly contact specific people believed to have been near the man during that time. “If there is a location where we are concerned about potential transmission but Public Health cannot contact the individuals individually,” the agency will announce that location, said Dr. Chris Spitters, interim health officer for the Snohomish Health District.

The county health district has set up a call center where people can ask questions about the coronavirus. The number is 425-388-5088. The call center will be staffed 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday put off deciding whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency and asked its expert committee on the issue to meet again Thursday, according to The Associated Press.