Snohomish County’s health officer Tuesday announced the return of an indoor masking mandate for all residents over 5 years old, making the county one of the first in Washington to bring back the widespread directive.

Dr. Chris Spitters said during a news conference that the mandate comes after the county’s COVID-19 cases doubled in the past three weeks.

“Our situation continues to be alarming in Snohomish County,” Spitters said.

The directive includes retail, grocery and government buildings, in addition to any other public, indoor spaces. It does not apply to outdoor spaces, though Spitters encouraged people to continue masking outside.

The mandate, a requirement regardless of vaccination status, will go into effect on Thursday.

Last week, the county counted more than 600 close contacts with someone COVID-positive in child-care facilities. At least 15 long-term care facilities in the county have at least one confirmed case, and hospitals are looking after at least 62 hospitalized COVID patients, including four on “mechanical ventilation,” he said.

The total cases reported in the past two weeks corresponds to a two-week rate of 280 cases per 100,000 people, he said, exceeding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s threshold for a “high-transmission county.”

“We really need to be thinking vaccination and masking in public, versus vaccination or masking,” he added.

Widespread mask mandates were largely put on hold over the summer, after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in June. Some mask requirements stayed in place for those who aren’t vaccinated and are working indoors.