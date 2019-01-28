SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s health ministry has accused an American of stealing and leaking the records of 14,200 people infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, before January 2013.
The ministry said Tuesday that Mikhy K. Farrera Brochez recently put the records online. It said they included HIV test results, names, identification numbers, phone numbers, addresses and other health information.
The ministry said it has disabled access to the information.
It said Brochez worked in Singapore for a period before he was jailed for several drug and fraud-related offenses and deported last year.
Most Read Local Stories
- 12 years after woman gave birth to daughter by donor, DNA test led to love in Seattle
- How a crumbling dam in the Enchantments could change our understanding of the PNW wilderness | Environment VIEW
- In new book, Howard Schultz says he's sorry for Sonics move: 'a public wound I cannot heal'
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
- Washington state attorney general sues LuLaRoe clothing, accusing company of pyramid scheme
The ministry said his partner, who headed the ministry’s National Public Health Unit from March 2012 to May 2013, had access to the confidential information.
Police are investigating and authorities are seeking help from foreign counterparts.