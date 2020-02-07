State-owned property behind the Washington State Public Health Laboratory in Shoreline has been identified as a possible quarantine site to house healthy people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

The laboratory is located at 1610 N.E. 150th St.

According to a news release, state officials have been charged with locating several possible quarantine sites in response to federal measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

“The Shoreline property is spacious and secure, and while there are neighborhoods nearby, there is no risk to the public,” the release says.

Healthy people who have traveled to China’s Hubei province, which is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, would be sent to the quarantine spot, where they would be housed for up to two weeks in mobile units, which will be fenced off to provide privacy and security. People sent to the Shoreline site would be regularly monitored by staff, who would provide food and laundry services, according to the news release.

If anyone sent into quarantine becomes sick, he or she would be evaluated and removed from the Shoreline site, it says.

“We want to make sure that all the neighbors in this area know that this setup would be for healthy people,” DOH Incident Commander Ken Wickersham is quoted as saying in the news release. “And for anyone who would stay here, we will go to any lengths to make them feel comfortable, and we will make good on that promise.”

DOH officials say the best option is for people exposed to the virus to quarantine themselves at home. If travelers are unable to quarantine themselves at home, they will be monitored and assisted by local health departments.

A DOH call center has been established to answer questions from the public about the mandatory quarantine, how the virus is spread and to provide guidance for those exhibiting symptoms. Contact the call center by calling 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

Earlier this week, the DOH announced the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy near North Bend was chosen as a new quarantine site for people returning from Hubei.

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)