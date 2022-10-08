It was about 2:30 a.m. the night Anna Christina Acheson died. Everyone in the Sammamish house was asleep except her mother, who had been lying beside her in bed for hours, holding her hand and talking quietly.

The 24-year-old had already been to the emergency room a couple of times that summer. Acheson was born with several medical complications — even a seasonal cold could wreak havoc on her immune system — but things were getting worse. Her care was escalating, and early in the morning on Aug. 29, 2021, her breathing had begun to rattle.

“Whenever it’s your time, I understand,” her mother, Julia Anderson, remembers whispering to her eldest of three that night. “Grandpa’s waiting for you. You’re going to be in heaven soon.”

Anderson listened as her daughter’s heart came to a stop. She was startled when it suddenly started again and she heard Acheson take a breath, but the beats quieted again after a minute or two.

“It was like she wanted to stay,” Anderson said. “It was the most unbelievable thing. Her whole life, she never gave up.”

Many like Anderson and her family go to extraordinary lengths to care for a loved one with significant health challenges, wading through endless doctor appointments, tests, searches for child care, medical bills, insurance battles — and in Acheson’s case, a federal court case fighting for at-home care. The pandemic brought a new level of anxiety, as it did for many immunocompromised people, but the family also remembers it as a time that kept them close and brought a lot of joy.

“I know there were a lot of awful effects of the pandemic,” Anderson said. “But to me, it was a bit of a blessing. The four of us got to spend [Anna’s last summer] together, and I wouldn’t have had that otherwise.”

Before Acheson was born, she suffered a stroke in utero that cut off oxygen to her brain, Anderson said. It took doctors years to figure out what exactly happened, but she was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy and developmental delays. She was nonverbal throughout her life and never walked. Within weeks of her birth, Acheson was having seizures — and while she was able to breastfeed a little at first, she struggled swallowing.

When she was about a year old, a feeding tube went in.

At age 3, Acheson got her first wheelchair.

At the time, one of her doctors told Anderson that because of Acheson’s array of physical disabilities, there was a less than 1% chance of her living to 24.

“And she did, she made it,” Anderson said. “She of course had a lot of assistance, but she knew she was loved, and I do think that’s a big reason why she hung in there.”

Countless organizations, health care professionals and others were part of Acheson’s journey, starting at the Kindering center in Bellevue, which offers education and therapy for children with developmental gaps.

There, staffers suggested she join the waiting list for a particular Medicaid waiver program, a key tip that helped the family afford some of Acheson’s care, Anderson said.

Her first specialized wheelchair, for example, cost between $8,000 and $10,000, she said. Copay was an additional couple of thousand dollars.

“I was terrified at the time,” Anderson said. “I thought I was going to lose my house.”

When Acheson was about 5, a spot in the Medicaid program opened up for her, allowing her family to pay for an at-home certified nursing assistant for about 15 or so hours a week, Anderson said. Friends and family filled in the gaps.

Eventually, Acheson needed a higher level of care, but neither the family’s self-funded health insurance plan nor the Medicaid program would cover an in-home registered nurse.

In the fall of 2011, when Acheson was 14, her parents made their first claim for in-home skilled nursing services through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, which resulted in a lawsuit. A confidential settlement agreement ultimately covered Acheson’s 16-hours-per-day in-home nursing care for the first time.

In early 2013, though, Blue Cross Blue Shield canceled her care. The family went through more appeals and reviews until a U.S. District Court judge ordered the insurer to continue Acheson’s care.

“Having this published decision has a huge impact on other similar families,” said Ele Hamburger, the family’s attorney at the time. “It’s a civil rights issue for people like Anna and others to be able to live where they choose, with the people they choose, in a productive, meaningful way. In-home health care is the key ingredient to making that happen.”

Once Acheson won her case, a routine started to develop. She went to school — first Robert Frost Elementary School in Kirkland then Eastlake High School in Sammamish — then came home with an in-home nurse.

She loved riding the school bus, giggling every time they went over a speed bump, said her sisters, 23-year-old Alissa and 20-year-old Kristin.

She went to high school basketball games. She attended hippotherapy, or therapeutic horseback riding.

“They’d get Anna up on the horse and literally Velcro her to the therapist,” Anderson said. “She’d laugh and giggle being on that horse. … They said it probably gave her the sensation of walking that she’s never had.”

Around 5 p.m., she’d often start to get worn out, so she’d get helped into bed and listen to calming music, another favorite activity.

“She had a lot of CDs,” Alissa Acheson said. “Anything and everything from the King County library, she’s probably listened to.”

Both sisters have fond memories of dance parties in their sister’s stuffed animal-filled room — the two of them goofing around while Acheson laughed.

Bill Acheson, her father and Anderson’s ex-husband, remembers how his eldest would brighten when he came into her room, recognizing his voice.

“She needed a lot of help, but we all worked hard to get her there,” he said. “And we really enjoyed the experience she provided. She taught us to be better people, and really helped us in a lot of ways.”

When the pandemic began, Acheson’s sisters were both in college. Alissa was about to enter her final year at the University of Washington, while Kristin was a student at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Both had gone virtual, so Anderson and her daughters settled in.

“We kind of took [pandemic precautions] to an extreme, but we needed to,” Kristin Acheson said. Acheson’s doctor had told them it would be “catastrophic” if she were to become infected. Fortunately, she was never exposed.

A year after her death, Acheson’s name can still be seen on a few signs and markers in the area — at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, at Seattle Children’s, and on a planter box at Anderson’s Bainbridge Island home, where she moved after her daughter died.

“It makes me happy to think her name is in these physical places in the world, and she’ll never be forgotten,” Anderson said. “Even though Anna had some limitations here in this world, she showed me that there’s so much more to people than what they can verbally say.”