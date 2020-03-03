Three more deaths in Washington state have been attributed to coronavirus disease, bringing the total to nine.

A Kirkland nursing home resident who died last week was found to have had COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus known officially as SARS-CoV-2, said Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center. The patient died at Harborview on Feb. 26, which means their death is now the nation’s earliest known COVID-19 fatality.

The 54-year-old man, who was brought to Harborview on Feb. 24, had underlying health conditions. Doctors and public health officials typically don’t disclose what health conditions a patient had, due to privacy laws.

Hospital officials don’t believe any other patients were exposed to the virus, but Harborview is working with Public Health – Seattle & King County to determine whether some healthcare workers in the intensive care unit were exposed while treating the patient, Gregg said in an emailed statement.

Anyone who may have been exposed will be monitored and screened daily, Gregg said.

Few details were immediately available on the two other deaths announced Tuesday.

The majority of King County’s cases are linked to the Life Care Center in Kirkland, and five of the people who have died were residents of the nursing home. This has prompted a wave of questions from family members with relatives inside Life Care and scrutiny over how prepared the care facility and others are for an outbreak.

All nine deaths in the United States have been in Washington state.

This is a developing story and will update.

