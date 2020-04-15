Democrats in the United States Senate, led in part by Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, have drawn up a road map for how to implement broad COVID-19 testing across the nation.

Without widespread testing, it’s impossible to fully comprehend how widely the virus has spread. But tests have been hard to come by for many Americans as the materials needed for it have been in short supply, and in some areas, only people meeting certain criteria can get tested. Testing has been riddled with problems from the start, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention botched a nationwide rollout of test kits to public health labs.

The lack of a federal strategy to extensively test and support public health infrastructure will make it impossible to safely ease social distancing and stay-home orders, said Murray.

“We need testing to be fast, free and everywhere,” Murray said during a press briefing with other Democratic senators on Wednesday, 12 weeks after a Snohomish County man was the first person in the United States to test positive for COVID-19.

Widespread testing would allow Americans to get back to work, said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

The senators are pushing for the road map and a national testing strategy to be included in the next round of congressional funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re asking for $30 billion in emergency funding to allow testing to be scaled up quickly and different types of tests to be developed.

The proposal calls for the Trump administration to provide centralized leadership to rapidly make testing available nationwide, as well as:

A strategic plan to leverage a “whole of society” response.

Emergency funding to quickly scale up testing and all the support activities that go with testing.

Create a pipeline to develop and allocate reliable tests with an adequate supply.

Put structures in place to do testing in every community across the county.

Support public health infrastructure.

Ensure the system is transparent and accountable.

“We need an aggressive testing action plan to save lives and get people back to work,” Stabenow said. “The bottom line is: We need testing, testing, testing.”

