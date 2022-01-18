The city of Seattle is expanding coronavirus testing at existing sites, adding a new testing kiosk and introducing rapid PCR tests, as experts brace for the peak of a recent surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

The new testing kiosk will launch Wednesday at Seattle Pacific University through a partnership with the test company Curative, according to a Tuesday news release from the mayor’s office.

The kiosk, located at 315 West Bertona Street, will operate 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Existing testing sites at the Paramount Theatre, Washington State Convention Center and Garfield Playfield will expand capacity and introduce a new type of rapid PCR test later this month, according to the city.

Locations for new rapid PCR tests will include:

Paramount Theatre: 911 Pine Street, open 12:00 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

911 Pine Street, open 12:00 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday Washington State Convention Center : 705 Pike Street, open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

: 705 Pike Street, open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday Garfield Playfield-Tennis Court: 501-653 25th Avenue, open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday

“The hard truth is that we are not out of the woods yet, and we must continue to act like it,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in the release, calling the city’s increase in testing a necessary measure.

Harrell’s announcement comes the same day the White House launched a website to order free at-home tests, and just weeks after King County announced a plan to purchase and distribute 700,000 test kits in response to the omicron variant.

The city discouraged residents from getting tests from labs that are not certified by the city, county or state, and urged those seeking tests to make appointments when possible.

Additional city testing is available at the following locations, provided by the University of Washington and Curative:

UW Lab Locations:

Aurora: 12040 Aurora Avenue North

12040 Aurora Avenue North Ballard: 5415 Ballard Avenue Northwest

5415 Ballard Avenue Northwest Harborview: 319 Terry Avenue

319 Terry Avenue Rainier Beach: 8445 Rainier Avenue South

8445 Rainier Avenue South SODO: 3820 Sixth Avenue South

3820 Sixth Avenue South University District: 4113 Franklin Place Northeast, E04 parking lot

4113 Franklin Place Northeast, E04 parking lot UW Medical Center Northwest: 1510 North 115th Street

1510 North 115th Street West Seattle: 2801 Southwest Thistle Street

Visit uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing for more UW testing locations and hours of operation.

Curative Locations:

Seattle Center : 301 Harrison Street

: 301 Harrison Street Summit Public School Atlas : 9601 35th Avenue Southwest

: 9601 35th Avenue Southwest Don Armeni Boat Ramp / West Seattle : 1222 Harbor Avenue Southwest

: 1222 Harbor Avenue Southwest Kings Hall/Mount Baker Light Rail : 2929 27th Avenue South

: 2929 27th Avenue South Gas Works Park : 2101 N. Northlake Way

: 2101 N. Northlake Way Lower Woodland Park : 5201 Greenlake Way North

: 5201 Greenlake Way North Northgate Community Center: 10510 Fifth Avenue Northeast

10510 Fifth Avenue Northeast

Visit book.curative.com for more Curative testing locations and hours of operation.