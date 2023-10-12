Seattle researchers joined a global consortium of scientists Thursday morning in publishing the most comprehensive map of the entire human brain to date. Their findings? It’s even more complex than we realized.

The package is just a first draft, but researchers say it inspires much future work, revealing a myriad of sometimes-surprising discoveries, including where the most complex parts of the brain are, how individual human brains differ from each other across populations, and which brain features distinguish humans from other primates.

The study also identifies, for the first time, more than 3,000 cell types within the human brain — an enormous number that wouldn’t have been possible to confirm without recent technology advancements, said Ed Lein, a senior investigator at the Allen Institute who has long studied human brain cells.

“The brain is an extremely complex cellular organ,” Lein said. “It’s been known for a long time, but it’s been really difficult to fully define what that cellular makeup is. What’s opened this field up is a new set of technologies.”

The Allen Institute, a Seattle bioscience research nonprofit founded by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, led five of the 21 papers included in the Thursday package, and significantly participated in three more. UW Medicine doctors also played a crucial role in helping prep brains and extract tissue specimens for many of the studies, Lein said.

“We need this map,” he said. “We’ve never had such a map. And it’s going to be catalytic for the field.”

About 20 other research facilities also participated, including from Yale University; Harvard University; University of California, San Francisco; and in Italy, Sweden, Amsterdam and Hungary.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the package, published Thursday in the journal Science. It was funded by the National Institutes of Health’s five-year BRAIN (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies) program, which was launched in 2017 to create a catalog of brain cell types.

1. This is the first description of just how complex the whole human brain is, and some of the most complicated parts exist in somewhat unexpected areas.

While past studies have analyzed single brain regions, this package attempts to look at the whole brain, Lein said. In recent years, researchers have found and identified thousands of types of brain cells, whereas previous studies had described several hundreds, he said.

Much complexity, or diversity in cell type, appeared within the brain stem regions — underneath the neocortex, or the outer shell of the cortex that’s often thought of as the most complicated part of the brain, said Allen Institute assistant investigator Trygve Bakken. Those deeper regions are responsible for things “we don’t even think about,” Bakken said, like breathing and heart rate changes.

2. These findings could significantly contribute to furthering disease research, particularly when it comes to developing new therapies for neurological disorders or guiding interventions for developmental disorders.

“Understanding human-specific features is important, principally because most diseases of the human brain are only seen in humans,” Lein said. “We need to understand the specifics of the human brain if we hope to understand human diseases.”

3. There were considerable differences in gene expression and proportions of cell types between certain brains that were studied, though all shared the same types of cells.

“Even though we’re sampling people of different ages, different sex, different backgrounds, we find the same cell types,” Bakken said. “They’re shaped by our experiences, lives and environments.”

The findings could help develop personalized medicine and treatments, according to one of the studies.

4. Certain parts of the brain are highly specialized in primates, compared to rodents or other animals. The primary visual cortex, in particular, controls visual processing, and proved to be extremely different from other parts of the cortex.

“This makes sense functionally — humans are very visual creatures,” Lein said. “We devote a lot of our brain to processing visual information. But it turns out those parts of the brain that are doing this actually have different kinds of cells, they’re organized in very different ways, and we can only study this in a human or closely related, highly visual animals.”

5. Extensive data analysis was possible because of how scalable research methods were. Researchers largely used single-cell genomics methods, which involve taking a piece of tissue, breaking down the cells, then measuring the thousands of genes being used. By introducing more “spacial” methods, they were also able to map the microstructure of the cells without breaking them down.

“So if you scale up to have pipelines that can routinely run these types of analyses, tens of thousands at a time, you can fairly quickly get into millions of cells,” Lein said.

That level of analysis is needed to chart the brain, he added.

“It’s a lot of information, and the complexity factor is very high,” Lein said, adding that he hopes the research will become similar to the next Human Genome Project. “But that’s kind of the point. … You have to embrace this complexity.”