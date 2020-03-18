Everyone in the Seattle area and beyond has questions about the coronavirus pandemic that has touched all our lives by sickening and killing scores of people; disrupting business, school and social activities; and challenging our health care system.

The Seattle Times has been working around the clock to bring you answers with our news coverage. But we also want to put your questions directly to leaders and experts in our community.

On Thursday, we’ll sit down — virtually, to maintain a healthy distance — with three of those folks:

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who has been overseeing the city’s response to the crisis.

Hilary Godwin, the dean of the University of Washington’s School of Public Health.

Seth Cohen, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine who specializes in infectious diseases.

The Times plans to record a video interview with Durkan, Godwin and Cohen and share it with you. Before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, please submit a question for them using the form below. (If you’re on a mobile device and can’t see the form, click here.)

