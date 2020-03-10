The death of an 86-year-old Seattle man has been linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to his son.

Kenneth Robert Hunt died Monday, according to a Facebook post by his son, Ken Hunt Jr., of Seattle, and a statement from the Ida Culver House in the Ravenna neighborhood, where Mr. Hunt was a resident.

“At 86 and with his underlying lung and kidney issues, he perfectly fit onto that at-risk population,” Hunt Jr. wrote of his father Monday, “but the shock of him being one of the soonest deaths is staggering.”

Mr. Hunt was hospitalized March 4 and received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 two days later, according to Albert Munanga, the regional director of health and wellness for Era Living, which runs the Ida Culver House, a senior living facility.

“Mr. Hunt was a beloved member of our community and he will be greatly missed,” Munanga said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Era Living, we send our sincere condolences to his family and we grieve with them.

“We continued to work vigilantly with public health officials, residents and staff to prevent an outbreak in our retirement community and beyond. The heightened precautions we took last week remain in effect.”

Advertising

The elder Hunt moved to Seattle in October 2018, after the death of his wife four years ago, his son wrote.

While at Cornell University, where he was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity, Mr. Hunt was an NCAA wrestling champion and the only wrestler to beat Princeton’s Donald Rumsfeld, who would go on to twice serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense, under presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush.

In 2003, The New Yorker published a story about the match, in which Mr. Hunt said of Rumsfeld: “He exploited every possible tool. I think we rolled into the spectators at one point.”

Mr. Hunt’s son wrote of his father’s “true joy and zest for life … which makes his recent and rapid death so much sadder.”

Mr. Hunt was “a fixture” at Seattle Prep and Villa Academy sports events and The Tottenham Hotspur Fan Club of Seattle, as well as Sounders games, Seahawks watching, kids’ graduations and services at Queen Anne Presbyterian Church.

“We’ve had fun,” his son wrote. “Dad was the best man at my wedding, a person with a great sense of humor and fun to hang out with, a real history buff full of stories of his own life and things that he learned.”

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.