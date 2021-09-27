Seattle and King County will reopen government-led vaccination clinics to help provide booster shots for those who are newly eligible, officials announced Monday.

King County said it has already reopened or expanded capacity at 17 vaccination sites across the county and began providing booster shots last weekend.

Seattle will open three additional vaccination sites in October, the city announced. The sites will also provide initial vaccines to those not yet fully vaccinated.

Vaccines, which are free and do not require health insurance, continue to be available at pharmacies, primary care clinics, community health centers and other health care facilities throughout the region.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a vaccine booster shot for anyone 65 years or older who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The CDC also recommends a booster shot for recipients of the Pfizer vaccine who live in long-term care facilities and people 50 to 64 years old who have underlying medical conditions.

Those who received the Pfizer vaccine and are at higher risk because of underlying medical conditions or a high-risk work setting may also receive a booster shot.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized and recommended for booster shots. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are both anticipated to submit data to federal officials that could result in boosters being recommended.

King County’s vaccine sites are located in Auburn, Kent (two locations), Federal Way, Renton (three locations), Capitol Hill, Montlake, Harborview, downtown Seattle, Northwest Hospital, Shoreline, Redmond, Bellevue, Eastgate, and Snoqualmie.

Seattle’s three sites will open in October and will host weekly clinics, the city said. They are expected to be located in West Seattle, South Seattle and Central Seattle, although specific locations and hours have not yet been announced.

Both the city and the county say they currently have sufficient vaccine doses to serve everyone who is eligible.

Seattle had previously shut down most of its city-led vaccination sites in June, including a mass site at the Lumen Field Event Center.

The city has administered nearly 260,000 vaccinations, it said.

Nearly 80% of King County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

In King County, people who are not fully vaccinated are 44 times more likely to be hospitalized and 55 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

“The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the best way to reduce your risk for COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death — including from the delta variant,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County.