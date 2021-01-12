The Seattle Fire Department on Thursday will begin vaccinating residents of adult family homes throughout the city, after the city was approved late last week as a distributor of COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced.

Firefighters will go door-to-door at adult family homes not served by a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, Durkan said.

The mayor’s office also said the city is prepared to launch mass vaccination sites, similar to its free testing sites, once more vaccine is available.

Seattle Fire is the first emergency medical services agency in Washington to receive state approval to begin vaccinations, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. The Washington state Department of Health on Saturday approved Seattle Fire as a vaccine distributor.

The city has asked for an initial shipment of 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which it plans to distribute within two weeks.

“We know that Seattle’s road to reopening and economic recovery starts with vaccinations, and today is the first step in the city’s efforts to significantly increase the vaccination rate and ensure the vaccine is easy and accessible to our city’s workers and residents,” Durkan said.

Adult family homes serve both older adults and people with disabilities. Seattle Fire will vaccinate both residents and workers at the homes, Durkan’s office said.

They plan to complete the first round of vaccinations by Jan. 24, and the second dose by Feb. 21.

Washington is currently in the early phases of vaccine distribution, where health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities are prioritized. The next phase of vaccinations will go to people over 70 years old and people over 50 years old who live in multi-generational households.

The state is responsible for determining vaccine eligibility criteria.

Since receiving vaccines in mid-December, The state has struggled to quickly vaccinate the most vulnerable people: long-term care residents and health care workers. CVS and Walgreens, who have been contracted to set up vaccine clinics at long-term care facilities, have fumbled scheduling vaccine clinics, after waiting weeks for state approval.

“As vaccines become more widely available to the City of Seattle or other providers in Seattle, the City is prepared to partner and launch mass vaccination hubs — similar to the existing mass testing sites,” Durkan’s office said.