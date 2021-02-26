The city of Seattle has created a standby list for some residents 65 and older who can spring into action and travel to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city said the Seattle Fire Department’s Mobile Vaccination Teams sometimes have one or two doses left after holding daily vaccination events for Seattle’s most vulnerable people.

Those doses left at the end of the day, usually two or three, must be used immediately.

To help distribute them, the city has set up the standby list for Seattle residents 65 and older who live in ZIP codes most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Those residents must be able to travel to vaccination sites.

Eligible residents can add their name to the standby list here.

People on the standby list will have to meet the vaccination team at a location within 30 minutes of being notified.

At around 4:30 p.m. each day, the city says, it will send out an Alert Seattle message to some or all individuals on the standby list, notifying them of unused doses.

“If you have not received your first dose of the vaccine and you are able to make it to the location within 30 minutes, open the link in the text message and tap ‘YES,'” the city said in an announcement. “If standby appointments remain available, you will then be directed to a confirmation screen and you will need to immediately depart to meet the MVTs (Mobile Vaccination Teams).”

The second dose will be scheduled at the visit, the city said.