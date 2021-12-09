Seattle Children’s has taken its first steps in creating new policies and systems that prioritize racial equity, the hospital announced Thursday in its quarterly report — more than a year after one of its longtime and highly regarded pediatricians resigned, citing institutional racism.

The report is the public’s first view of Children’s progress on its promises to commit to anti-racist work since releasing an action plan in September and acknowledging “systemic and institutional issues” within the organization. The wave of action was prompted by Dr. Ben Danielson’s abrupt resignation last November and a surge of public outcry that followed.

“All of us at Seattle Children’s must, and will, continue coming together to drive these actions forward, quicken our pace and, ultimately ensure safer, more equitable outcomes for the patients and families who need us,” hospital CEO Dr. Jeff Sperring said in a Thursday letter. “Despite our urgency, this is a process that takes time, and we know we will not achieve every outcome in just a few months.”

On Thursday, Children’s provided a 40-page progress report on its action plan, which was developed with the help of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his Washington, D.C.-based law firm, Covington & Burling, which led an investigation into systemic racism at the hospital this year. Over several months, the firm heard from more than 1,000 people.

Among other updates, the report noted Children’s Board of Trustees has approved a long-term financial support plan for Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic (OBCC) — a community clinic in Seattle’s Central District, where Danielson had been medical director for over 20 years.

The funding includes $37.5 million in operational funds over five years — about $7 million to $8 million per year — and a $125 million endowment.

Danielson and Covington have previously reported a lack of respect and attention for OBCC, with the law firm concluding that Children’s had “historically discounted” the clinic’s focus on the “lived experiences of its patients, causing strain and deterioration in the working relationship between the two entities.”

OBCC’s second location in Rainier Valley, which had already been in the works, is on track to open sometime next year, though further details about its timeline weren’t clear.

Plans for exterior renovations at OBCC’s Central District location are in place and awaiting permits, the report said.

The hospital has also pledged to abolish its Code Purple policy, which staff use to call for security and a mental health professional when they feel there is unsafe or threatening behavior. According to a Seattle Times analysis this spring of data from the hospital’s inpatient and observation units, Children’s had called security on Black patients at twice the rate of white patients since late 2014.

In the Thursday report, Children’s said it has formed a team that will partner with community representatives, patients and families to create a new behavioral response system to replace Code Purple. The new system will launch next year.

The hospital is also planning to launch an app in Spanish, distribute tablets with an interpreter app for patient interactions and continue research with families who speak Amharic, Somali, Vietnamese and Spanish to improve its interpretation services.

Another key concern Covington found in its investigation was that while the hospital had improved the racial and ethnic diversity of its workforce, racial disparities still persisted in leadership positions, promotions and voluntary terminations.

In response to that finding, Children’s said in its Thursday report that it has “expanded its recruitment team to boost recruitment efforts” such as increasing diversity in its nurse residency program — particularly for Black and Hispanic nurses, who are underrepresented in the workforce.

Of the hospital’s 23 board members, about 70% are white, 13% are Black, about 9% are Asian and about 9% are Hispanic/Latino. Meanwhile, about 46% of Seattle Children’s patients are white, about 18% are Hispanic/Latino, about 10% are Asian, about 6% are Black and about 6% are mixed race. About 11% identify as either another race or ethnicity or their race is unknown. Less than 1% of patients are American Indian and Alaska Native and less than 1% are Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islanders. Percentages do not add up to 100% due to rounding.

The quarterly report showed further steps toward diversifying its board by projecting a racial/ethnic makeup of about 63% white, 16% Black, 11% Hispanic/Latino, 5% Asian and 5% mixed for the fiscal year 2022.

Children’s is continuing to search for feedback from families throughout the region, including in Alaska, Montana and Idaho, by the end of the year, according to the report.

Still, challenges to progress persist, the hospital acknowledged, including difficulties in supporting 14,000 Children’s staffers who have different levels of understanding and comfort with future changes; limited language support in existing record systems; and “consistent” differences in survey responses from families and patients.

“When we released the Action Plan, I stated that Seattle Children’s was not yet the anti-racist organization we must be,” Sperring said in the letter. “We will stay the course, and we look forward to continuing these updates in the future as we share our progress in achieving the outcomes identified in this plan.”