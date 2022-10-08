Shaun D’Sylva was trying to get a handle on his stepfather’s medical care this past week by logging in to MyChart, a patient portal used by medical providers for users to track appointments, test results, medications and other health records.

The website wouldn’t load. The Virginia Mason Franciscan Health phone helpline was a busy signal. He called the main line, explaining he was trying to get to MyChart, to which the operator responded “we are having problems.”

For days, D’Sylva has had to go offline to coordinate all care in Enumclaw for his stepfather, who has esophageal cancer. A question that would normally be answered in an email requires calling six or seven people. A network of appointments have to be scheduled separately. His stepfather’s full list of medications is stuck in the downed system.

Hospital-wide system outages, stemming from an IT security issue reported by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s parent company, have led to several days of disruptions for patients and providers at VMFH facilities throughout Puget Sound, with no estimated restoration date. Along with outages of the MyChart system, appointments were canceled or rescheduled, some with no notice because schedulers couldn’t look up patients’ contact information in a database.

CommonSpirit Health, the company affiliated with 10 VMFH hospitals throughout the Puget Sound region, said it has identified the security issue but hasn’t provided additional details on who or what may have caused the issue.

CommonSpirit Health has 140 hospitals in 21 states and was created in 2019 when Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health merged, according to its website. It’s unclear how many facilities have been affected, though several have reported disruptions. In Iowa, ambulances were diverted from MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center’s emergency department because of a system shutdown.

Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle and Virginia Mason regional medical centers are not affected, VMFH said, adding that hospitals remain open and anyone experiencing an emergency should seek medical attention immediately.

In a statement, VMFH said it had taken “certain IT systems” offline as a precautionary step, which could include electronic health record systems. It didn’t provide additional details about which systems might be affected.

VMFH said in a statement that facilities are following protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption, adding that it takes seriously its responsibility to ensure patient privacy and IT security.

“We recognize this is a frustrating time for our patients and staff and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work around the clock to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” VMFH said in the statement. “We can’t thank our heroic staff enough for their hard work and dedication to continue caring for our patients during this difficult time.”

D’Sylva said he was frustrated that he hadn’t heard from his stepfather’s medical providers in Enumclaw and Tacoma’s St. Joseph Medical Center about the outages, even though he has long been encouraged to use the patient portal.

“It’s nice to have a single portal, it’s really, really helpful, it makes it really efficient,” he said. “But now I realize I need to be able to download these records and have it. It’s one of those things where I understand that IT problems happen, but we’ve had a major outage and they haven’t said anything. I find that appalling for a health care provider.”

On Monday, J.D. Wilson arrived at a Federal Way clinic associated with St. Francis Hospital and, he said, was told no one there was accepting patients because the system was down. The front-desk manager said they weren’t able to let anyone know ahead of time, because their contact information was in the same database they couldn’t access.

“I said ‘you don’t have a paper copy or something?’” said Wilson, who lives in Covington. They told him they weren’t allowed to because of privacy concerns, according to Wilson.

Wilson said he was seeing a doctor for a reason that’s not life threatening, so he was OK with having a later appointment. But he hasn’t heard from the clinic since then.

“You have to think that there are some people who really need to see a doctor, and the doctor not having records to look at, or to document the visit,” he said.