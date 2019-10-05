At least six people, including at least two high school students, have died in King County in the last nine days of drug overdoses after taking counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful and deadly opioid fentanyl, according to public health officials.

The deaths follow at least 141 others linked to the drug since June.

School and health officials are warning students and families about the counterfeit pills, which can quickly kill. “Do not consume any pill that you do not directly receive from a pharmacy or your prescriber,” reads a warning issued Thursday by Public Health – Seattle & King County and disseminated Friday evening by Seattle Public Schools. “Pills purchased online are not safe.”

On Sept. 29, a 17-year-old Ballard High School student died of acute drug intoxication, including fentanyl, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Friday.

A 16-year-old Skyline High School student died in the same manner Sept. 30, the second such death to strike the school in seven weeks.

Seven King County teenagers have died in this way so far in 2019, up from only one fentanyl-related overdose death in 2017 and 2018.

Public Health – Seattle & King County said these deaths follow at least 141 others between June and mid-September believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses. That’s up more than 29% from the same period last year.