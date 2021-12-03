ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The newly installed mayor of Rochester, New York, who is serving for a month following former mayor Lovely Warren’s resignation, is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus last month.

Mayor James Smith, the former deputy mayor, took the oath of office remotely Thursday while in isolation in his apartment. Smith has been in quarantine and working from home since testing positive on Thanksgiving, according to published reports.

Smith told the Democrat and Chronicle he is vaccinated and recently received a booster shot.

“My doctor believes very strongly that my outcome is largely due in fact to having been vaccinated, and I am grateful for that,” Smith told the newspaper. “It’s important that everyone realize this is a real thing, and it’s serious.”

Warren, a Democrat, resigned Wednesday as part of a plea deal to resolve campaign finance fraud and other criminal charges. Mayor-elect Malik Evans will be sworn in Jan. 1.

Warren said in a videotaped address she would “move on to this new chapter with no regrets, no unkept promises.”

Smith said he will remain in quarantine until Monday. He told the newspaper he did not know how he was exposed to the coronavirus. Smith said he got tested after experiencing allergy-type symptoms. He has since lost his senses of taste and smell, he said.

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.