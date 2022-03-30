COVID-19 infections are again on the rise in King County as omicron’s infectious subvariant, BA. 2, continues to spread throughout Washington state — but there’s no cause for alarm yet, according to the county’s top health officer.

The county’s COVID trends have stayed fairly consistent for the past couple months, after the surge of the omicron variant peaked in early to mid-January. Dr. Jeff Duchin, King County’s health officer, said this week that virus levels were plateauing up until last week.

“There has been a clear change in the trend direction in King County,” Duchin said in an interview. “For the first time in awhile now, we’re seeing small but measurable increases in cases and hospitalizations.”

Over the past week, the county saw a 33% increase in infections, from 170 to 230 daily cases, and a 35% increase in hospitalizations, from three to four daily hospitalizations, Public Health — Seattle & King County spokesperson Gabriel Spitzer said Tuesday.

During the height of the region’s rise in omicron cases, the county was reporting more than 6,600 daily cases and 60 daily hospitalizations.

COVID deaths, meanwhile, are down about 36% — steadily declining for the past month. Spitzer added that the county’s hospital capacity has recently increased while COVID numbers were falling, “lessening the impact on the health care system.”

The county’s public health teams are paying “serious attention” to the slight increase, but residents shouldn’t panic at this point, Duchin said.

“I really do want to emphasize ‘small (increases),’ because these numbers are still lower than they’ve been since the delta surge,” he said. ” … We’ve known that future surges of unpredicted severity and duration are to be expected.”

According to UW Medicine’s virology lab, the largest genomic sequencing lab in the state that’s been tracking COVID levels since the beginning of the pandemic, the region is seeing BA. 2 in about half of COVID samples recently sequenced, said Pavitra Roychoudhury, acting instructor at the University of Washington’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

She noted the levels are fairly consistent with national estimates for the United States.

“Since BA. 2 is more transmissible than BA. 1, we’d expect it to replace BA. 1 eventually,” Roychoudhury wrote in an email.

While it’s too soon to tell what the significance of recent increases will be, Duchin encouraged the public to continue paying close attention to the county’s COVID trends and keep certain mitigation strategies in mind, including getting vaccinated and boosted.

Also important, he said, are improving indoor air quality, wearing high-quality face masks for people at increased risk of COVID, and testing and isolating if symptoms arise.

“This recent change … is cause for awareness and people need to be reminded that COVID-19 is still with us and still poses a risk to vulnerable people,” he said. “It’s unlikely we’ll see a surge as bad as the recent omicron surge, but it’s really impossible to predict.”