Richland, Wash. — A Richland doctor is accused of prescribing opioids and other highly addictive medications to patients without seeing them.

Janet S. Arnold allegedly charged patients $20 for prescriptions without an appointment and $80 to $120 if they wanted to see her at Desert Wind Family Practice.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration raided her office in May 2017.

Her medical license was suspended the following month and then, in March of this year, was revoked by the state as the federal criminal investigation into her practice was ongoing.

Arnold was recently indicted in U.S. District Court along with two female employees and a Prosser woman.

While Arnold was authorized to prescribe narcotics for legitimate medical purposes at her practice, she was not licensed by the state to operate as a pain management clinic, according to the 19-page indictment.

Arnold had been a doctor since 1988.

Federal prosecutors claim the doctor would pre-sign blank prescriptions, sometimes while away from the office, and give the forms to her two employees, Danielle C. Mata and Jennifer C. Prichard.

Those women were not licensed care providers and had no training or legal authorization to prescribe medications. Yet, they would fill out the forms with drug type, dosage and quantity for customers or patients, the indictment states.

“Defendant Arnold would sometimes pre-sign blank prescriptions without even knowing the identities of the customer to whom the prescriptions would be issued or the nature or dosage of the drug to be prescribed,” it says.

Lisa M. Cooper, the fourth defendant, allegedly used other people to obtain and fill prescriptions pre-signed by Arnold.

The controlled substances included opioids — or pain relievers — like Fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone and Dilaudid.

Arnold also allegedly prescribed stimulants like Ritalin and Adderall, muscle relaxers and sedatives or anti-anxiety medications like Xanax.

The indictment says that a doctor must first determine that a prescription for a controlled substance is for a legitimate medical purpose, then sign the prescription only after reviewing it for accuracy.

Refills on certain potent narcotics is prohibited.