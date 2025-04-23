According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 700 confirmed measles cases have been reported in at least 25 states as of mid-April — and that number continues to grow. Most cases are among people who are unvaccinated, have an unknown vaccination status or are children. The highly contagious disease can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations, and two deaths have already been confirmed.

As awareness of the measles outbreak spreads, many Americans are asking questions and reassessing their vaccination status. Now may be a good time to brush up on the basics.

Who’s at risk?

Anyone can get measles, especially if they are unvaccinated. You don’t even have to come face-to-face with someone who has it to be infected. Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases and is highly transmissible. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it can infect others up to two hours after the sick person has left a room.

Measles symptoms and complications

Common symptoms of measles include:

— Fever

— Dry cough

— Runny nose

— Conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes)

— White spots inside the mouth

— A rash made up of large, flat spots and small raised bumps that start on the face or neck and spread down the body

Complications from measles can include pneumonia, encephalitis (brain infection), airway inflammation and diarrhea leading to dehydration. Some complications may be severe and result in death. Becoming infected during pregnancy can result in premature delivery, stillbirth, miscarriage or birth defects. Those who are at increased risk for developing complications are children under the age of 5, people over age 20, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system.

Prevention and vaccines

Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to prevent measles. The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of patients, staff and communities.

The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine: the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years old. In some cases, the second dose may be given earlier, based on guidance from the child’s primary care clinician. Full vaccination with two doses is on average 97% effective at preventing measles illness. The combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine also provides excellent protection. Varicella is better known as chickenpox. Parents can consult with their child’s physician about which vaccine is best for their child.

Measles was declared eradicated from the U.S. in 2000 through a successful vaccine program; however, according to the CDC, a decline in vaccination rates among the nation’s kindergartners over the past several years has contributed to measles outbreaks.

Mayo Clinic stands behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the vaccination schedules outlined by the CDC.

Measles in adults

According to the CDC, if you had the vaccine as a child or if you ever had the measles, you are protected for life and do not need a booster vaccine. If you don’t have proof of immunity, you might need a vaccine. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, check with your health care team.

Treatment

There are no effective antiviral treatments for measles. Vitamin A can reduce the risk of complications from measles infection, especially among people who are vitamin A deficient. If you or your child are diagnosed with measles, your health care team may recommend you take vitamin A. Keep in mind that this vitamin does not prevent measles infection and taking high doses without the supervision of a health care professional is dangerous and can result in liver failure and death. Taking too much vitamin A during pregnancy can result in serious birth defects.

What you can do now

Verify with your health care team that everyone in your family is up to date with their measles vaccines. This is especially important if you are planning to travel internationally or to an area in the U.S. that is affected by the outbreaks.

Be aware of the symptoms of measles, and notify your health care team if you suspect you may have it so that testing can be performed as soon as possible.