Washington state was home to the United States’ first known COVID-19 diagnosis and its first major outbreak. As the coronavirus spread and made the Puget Sound region the nation’s initial epicenter, almost every aspect of daily life here was upended.

It left everyone scrambling for answers about how to stay safe: How fast is the virus spreading? Should I wear a mask? Where can I get tested?

New questions arose, too: With schools closed, how can I educate and feed my kids? What if I lost my job and can’t pay rent? How can I take care of my mental health when I’m isolated?

And, of course: When can things go back to normal?

