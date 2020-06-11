Washington state was home to the United States’ first known COVID-19 diagnosis and its first major outbreak. As the coronavirus spread and made the Puget Sound region the nation’s initial epicenter, almost every aspect of daily life here was upended.
It left everyone scrambling for answers about how to stay safe: How fast is the virus spreading? Should I wear a mask? Where can I get tested?
New questions arose, too: With schools closed, how can I educate and feed my kids? What if I lost my job and can’t pay rent? How can I take care of my mental health when I’m isolated?
And, of course: When can things go back to normal?
As we keep you apprised of the day’s developments and hold those in charge accountable for their response to this crisis, we’ve also been compiling resources to help you understand and navigate this changed world.
You can find those resources below — and if you have a need you don’t see addressed, please reach out by clicking here or emailing gcole@seattletimes.com.
Track the spread of coronavirus across Washington and the world
COVID-19 has spread across Washington, the U.S. and the world at staggering speeds. Here's what we know so far about the spread of coronavirus and its global impacts.
How to properly wear a face mask to slow the spread of coronavirus
Masks are most effective when worn consistently and properly in order to avoid contaminating the hands or face of the user.
Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak has unfolded
As we learn more about the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, new information has been reported almost daily. Here's a timeline of some of the events that highlight how the outbreak has developed.
How to sew your own face mask — a step-by-step tutorial, with video
The CDC recommends wearing a face mask when out in public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial for sewing your own face mask, with video.
Where to get tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — if you qualify
Most of the testing currently available in the greater Seattle area is for patients and employees of certain health care systems, or people who meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health (DOH).
In this stressful COVID era, keep these Seattle-area mental health resources in mind
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there’s never seemed a more appropriate time to shine the spotlight on this paramount topic. These Seattle-area organizations offer mental health resources and tips that can help us feel less alone.
What you can and can't do as Washington reopens from lockdown
As Washington's counties progress through Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the state, here's an interactive map that tracks the counties' progress through the various phases in real time, and tells you what activities you're allowed to do in each phase.
UPDATING: Seattle-area restaurants offering takeout, delivery and/or dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic
Check out our interactive list, sorted by neighborhood, of Seattle restaurants offering takeout, delivery and/or dine-in options during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
You are not alone: Resources for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state
The fallout from the pandemic has hurt local businesses and employees alike. Here's a guide for where they can go for help.
Therapy during a pandemic: 'This is new for all of us'
The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented time for therapists, too, as they and their clients experience something never seen in most people’s lifetimes. As one Seattle-area therapist said, providers “don’t get training in Pandemic 101.”
8 tips for taking care of mind and body while at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Now that you've made pandemic grocery shopping part of your routine, here's how to take care of yourself — physically and mentally — while you're home.
Food, child care, mental-health support and more: Resources to support the community during the coronavirus outbreak
A frequently updated list of resources for people experiencing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and school closures.
Want to donate to coronavirus causes in Seattle? Here’s how to help
A list of Seattle-area and Puget Sound organizations and efforts that are providing support for people whose livelihoods are threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.
How to talk to your landlord about rent if coronavirus closures have affected your paycheck
Some tips on negotiating with your landlord if you are having problems paying the rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.
How to help arts and culture workers in the middle of the coronavirus crisis
Whatever comes of the novel coronavirus tumult, the economic crisis is happening now. The needs for arts workers — gigging artists, teachers, staffers at arts institutions — are piling up by the hour. Here's how you can help or get help.