By
and

Washington state was home to the United States’ first known COVID-19 diagnosis and its first major outbreak. As the coronavirus spread and made the Puget Sound region the nation’s initial epicenter, almost every aspect of daily life here was upended.

It left everyone scrambling for answers about how to stay safe: How fast is the virus spreading? Should I wear a mask? Where can I get tested?

New questions arose, too: With schools closed, how can I educate and feed my kids? What if I lost my job and can’t pay rent? How can I take care of my mental health when I’m isolated?

And, of course: When can things go back to normal?

As we keep you apprised of the day’s developments and hold those in charge accountable for their response to this crisis, we’ve also been compiling resources to help you understand and navigate this changed world.

You can find those resources below — and if you have a need you don’t see addressed, please reach out by clicking here or emailing gcole@seattletimes.com.

Gina Cole: gcole@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @Gina_Cole_.
Anika Varty: avarty@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Local Stories

Track the spread of coronavirus across Washington and the world

COVID-19 has spread across Washington, the U.S. and the world at staggering speeds. Here's what we know so far about the spread of coronavirus and its global impacts.

How to properly wear a face mask to slow the spread of coronavirus

Masks are most effective when worn consistently and properly in order to avoid contaminating the hands or face of the user.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP) ny407 ny407

Coronavirus timeline: How the outbreak has unfolded

As we learn more about the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, new information has been reported almost daily. Here's a timeline of some of the events that highlight how the outbreak has developed.

How to sew your own face mask — a step-by-step tutorial, with video

The CDC recommends wearing a face mask when out in public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial for sewing your own face mask, with video.

A nurse collects a nasal swab sample from a UW Medicine employee in their car at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in a parking garage at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle.

Where to get tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — if you qualify

Most of the testing currently available in the greater Seattle area is for patients and employees of certain health care systems, or people who meet guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health (DOH).

Thursday, March 26, 2020 John Richards, KEXP morning show host working in the main DJ booth during his show. KEXP broadasts have remained a rare stable/normal presence in listeners’ lives.

In this stressful COVID era, keep these Seattle-area mental health resources in mind

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there’s never seemed a more appropriate time to shine the spotlight on this paramount topic. These Seattle-area organizations offer mental health resources and tips that can help us feel less alone.

An employee of Red Bluff Tap House puts out an open sign on Saturday morning. Red Bluff Tap House waited to reopen after Skamania County was one of the first to move into Phase 2. The tap room opened with fewer staff and limited seating to the required 50% capacity. Saturday, May 23, 2020 214023

What you can and can't do as Washington reopens from lockdown

As Washington's counties progress through Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the state, here's an interactive map that tracks the counties' progress through the various phases in real time, and tells you what activities you're allowed to do in each phase.

People wait in line to order and pick-up sandwiches from the Other Coast Cafe in Ballard on Monday, June 8, 2020.

UPDATING: Seattle-area restaurants offering takeout, delivery and/or dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic

Check out our interactive list, sorted by neighborhood, of Seattle restaurants offering takeout, delivery and/or dine-in options during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bar stools sit on top of the counter at Cafe Racer on March 18, 2020. Cafe Racer was in the midst of a fundraiser to save the cafe before the coronavirus effectively shut the city down.

You are not alone: Resources for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state

The fallout from the pandemic has hurt local businesses and employees alike. Here's a guide for where they can go for help.

Therapy during a pandemic: 'This is new for all of us'

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented time for therapists, too, as they and their clients experience something never seen in most people’s lifetimes. As one Seattle-area therapist said, providers “don’t get training in Pandemic 101.”

An Aug. 9, 2007 file photo shows a cooked frozen pizza. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) FRA114

8 tips for taking care of mind and body while at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Now that you've made pandemic grocery shopping part of your routine, here's how to take care of yourself — physically and mentally — while you're home.

Backpacks hang on the fence at “Tiny Trees,” a new outdoor daycare for preschoolers, in Jefferson Park in Seattle Monday, September 19, 2016. “Tiny Trees” is a new outdoor daycare inspired by Scandinavian models and claiming to provide much more affordable daycare options especially in diverse and low income neighborhoods.

Food, child care, mental-health support and more: Resources to support the community during the coronavirus outbreak

A frequently updated list of resources for people experiencing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and school closures.

Hopelink staffer Thomas Machin, right, helps prepare to-go boxes Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Kirkland. The food bank has gone to a takeout box pickup, and has suspended food donations during the coronavirus outbreak. 213398

Want to donate to coronavirus causes in Seattle? Here’s how to help

A list of Seattle-area and Puget Sound organizations and efforts that are providing support for people whose livelihoods are threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronado Apartments in Eastlake on Jan. 2, 2020. 212578

How to talk to your landlord about rent if coronavirus closures have affected your paycheck

Some tips on negotiating with your landlord if you are having problems paying the rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cabiri tzr (Bogdan Darev)

How to help arts and culture workers in the middle of the coronavirus crisis

Whatever comes of the novel coronavirus tumult, the economic crisis is happening now. The needs for arts workers — gigging artists, teachers, staffers at arts institutions — are piling up by the hour. Here's how you can help or get help.