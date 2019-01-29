LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian media say a hospital fire in a northern town has killed two people and injured at least one.
Public broadcaster RTV Slovenia says the fire erupted around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT; 9 a.m. EST) on Tuesday in one of the rooms of the general hospital in Jesenice, near the border with Austria.
The official STA news agency says two people have died and at least one person with severe burns has been transferred to a hospital in the capital, Ljubljana.
Police say they have evacuated part of the building. Firefighters have extinguished the blaze.
Most Read Local Stories
- Edmonds baker apologizes for 'Build that Wall' cookie
- In new book, Howard Schultz says he's sorry for Sonics move: 'a public wound I cannot heal'
- How a crumbling dam in the Enchantments could change our understanding of the PNW wilderness | Environment VIEW
- With only two mobile-home parks left, Seattle may try to block redevelopment VIEW
- Car-tab fees, new transportation package on Washington state lawmakers' agenda
No further details were immediately available.