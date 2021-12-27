COVID-19 infections in King County have skyrocketed in the past week as the omicron variant continues to surge, flying past the county’s previous high, according to county data updated Monday.

The county has seen a 195% increase in cases in the past seven days, averaging 1,586 infections per day — though it’s unclear how many are attributable to omicron — according to the county’s COVID data dashboard.

The recent spike marks the highest number of daily cases in King County since the beginning of the pandemic. The county recorded 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases last Thursday, about three and a half times the peak of its delta wave, which had a seven-day average of about 630 cases in late August.

On Christmas Eve, 13% of UW Medicine’s collected samples in Seattle returned positive for the coronavirus, the highest positivity rate the sites have ever seen, said Dr. Patrick Mathias, vice chair of clinical operations for the UW’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, on Monday.

The highly transmissible omicron variant surpassed delta and became the dominant coronavirus variant in King County last week. Dr. John Lynch, Harborview Medical Center’s medical director for infectious prevention and control, said omicron will likely outpace delta statewide in a “matter of days to weeks.”

The county’s COVID hospitalizations are also again on the rise. Last week, Public Health – Seattle & King County reported a 2% increase in hospitalizations compared to the prior week. On Monday, the county confirmed a 58% increase in the past week, with nearly 80 hospitalizations since Thursday.

Statewide COVID data hasn’t been updated since last week due to the Christmas holiday, but it last showed the seven-day average infection rate increased slightly between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, from 112.5 cases per 100,000 people to 116.8 cases per 100,000, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Seattle-based scientists and virologists have been predicting a significant omicron surge for the past few weeks and continue to double down on messages to get vaccinated and boosted.

While early reports show the illness caused by omicron might be milder than the delta variant, experts remained largely unsure of the variant’s severity. In addition, county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said last week that omicron’s high rate of transmissibility could soon be a problem for the region’s already strained hospitals.

Nationwide, omicron has become the dominant strain and is causing nearly vertical case growth in several U.S. cities, with figures doubling every two to three days, The New York Times reported last week.

New York, which has reported record numbers recently and reinstated mask mandates earlier this month, confirmed a high of 49,708 new cases on Christmas Eve.

The nation’s high for average daily cases was set in January at 251,232 infections. In comparison, some estimates predict the country could reach one million cases per day this winter.

The alarming surge has prompted Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s medical adviser, to say a domestic travel vaccination rule should be considered, and that people should try to avoid larger New Year’s Eve parties this week.