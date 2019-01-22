PHOENIX (AP) — It’s unclear if two doctors who cared for an incapacitated Arizona woman who gave birth as a result of a sexual assault could face any criminal fallout.
Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said Tuesday that he had no details about the doctors and would not say if they were being investigated as part of the case.
Hacienda HealthCare announced Sunday that neither physician would continue to provide care at their Phoenix facility, which serves children and young adults.
One resigned and the other has been suspended.
The 29-year-old victim gave birth at the facility on Dec. 29.
Police have been collecting DNA samples from all male employees but haven’t ruled out other possible suspects.
It wasn’t known whether either doctor is male and, therefore, gave DNA.