Seattle and King County health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a King County man returning from overseas and are warning that he may have exposed others to the highly contagious disease.

The man had traveled to Asia and may have exposed individuals both at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and at the Harborview Medical Center emergency room on Tuesday. Health officials say he was at the airport international arrivals, customs and baggage claim area on Aug. 21 roughly between 12:45 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. He was in the waiting room at Harborview that same day sometime between 2:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Hospital officials say he was wearing a mask, which may have lessened exposure, and was isolated within an hour of his arrival.

Health officials say most people are immune to the disease through vaccination, but that anyone who believes they were at theses locations on Tuesday Aug. 21 should check their immunization records and contact a health care provider promptly if they fall ill with a fever or unexplained rash between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, the incubation period for the measles virus.