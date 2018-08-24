Seattle-King County Public Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a King County man and warn that others may have been exposed.
Seattle and King County health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a King County man returning from overseas and are warning that he may have exposed others to the highly contagious disease.
The man had traveled to Asia and may have exposed individuals both at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and at the Harborview Medical Center emergency room on Tuesday. Health officials say he was at the airport international arrivals, customs and baggage claim area on Aug. 21 roughly between 12:45 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. He was in the waiting room at Harborview that same day sometime between 2:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Hospital officials say he was wearing a mask, which may have lessened exposure, and was isolated within an hour of his arrival.
Health officials say most people are immune to the disease through vaccination, but that anyone who believes they were at theses locations on Tuesday Aug. 21 should check their immunization records and contact a health care provider promptly if they fall ill with a fever or unexplained rash between Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, the incubation period for the measles virus.
Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes. It is mainly spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes.
Measles symptoms begin seven to 21 days after exposure. Measles is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have the characteristic measles rash, according to the health department.
Most Read Local Stories
- Clean and green and good to go! Seattle air quality returns to normal
- Aging boomers, rich millennials fuel rise of the mortgage-free homeowner in Seattle | FYI Guy
- Smoke, but less of it, may stick around Seattle for the weekend
- Official search ends for Seattle hiker missing since Aug. 1
- Seattle air quality readings vary. Here's how to interpret them through the haze.
People at highest risk from exposure to measles include those who are not vaccinated, pregnant women, infants under six months of age and those with weakened immune systems
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.