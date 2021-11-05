King County is on track to see the largest single-year increase in deaths linked to drug and alcohol overdoses in more than a decade.

Fatal overdoses this year surpassed the 24% increase in deaths reported in 2020 during the third quarter of 2021, according to data released by the King County Medical Examiner.

The sharp increase in deadly overdoses mirrors statewide and nationwide trends.

Show caption

Related Deadly drug overdoses soared in 2020 as COVID pandemic upended lives in Washington

Over the past decade, overdose-related deaths in King County increased 118%, from 245 deaths reported in 2011 to 598 deaths so far in 2021. The figure for this year includes deaths designated by the medical examiner as probable overdoses that are still pending on official toxicology report.

Fentanyl-related deaths have also shot up from 171 in 2020 to 228 deaths in 2021.

Advertising

Show caption

“Overdose deaths are a public health emergency, fueled by an extremely toxic drug supply,” Public Health – Seattle & King County spokesperson Brad Finegood said in an email statement.

Finegood called for doubling down on “proven public health solutions” to prevent deaths, through reducing stigma and increasing access to information, treatment and naloxone.

In response to the spike in deaths, King County launched an awareness campaign in late October to promote the county’s secure medicine return program.

Items can be dropped off at various drop box locations across King County, which can be found by visiting kingcountysecuremedicinereturn.org/find-a-drop-box-map

Eligible items include:

Medicines in any form (pills, capsules, creams, liquids)

Prescription medicines

Non-Prescription over-the-counter medicines

Controlled substances

Pet medicines

Residents can also call 800-633-7765 to request a secure medicine return mail-back envelope.

“With a rapid rise in overdose deaths and the increased consumption of controlled substances during the pandemic, there is no time to wait when it comes to removing unused prescription drugs from our medicine cabinets,” King County Vice Chairperson Regan Dunn, who sponsored the campaign, said in a statement.

Advertising

Related A new push for supervised drug use spaces emerges in Seattle budget talks

The U.S. government reported 93,000 overdose deaths in 2020 — 21,000 more deaths than the previous year — making up the largest year-to-year jump since 2016 when the total deaths rose by 11,000. Experts cited lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions, which isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to seek.

In Washington, more residents died of drug overdoses in 2020 than any other year in at least the last decade, according to data from the state Department of Health. Fatal drug overdoses increased by more than 30% over 2019 — an increase more than twice as large as any other year in the past decade.