The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for several Ivar’s ready-to-eat soups and one from Pike Place Fish Market.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. People should not consume these products, FSIS said.

The soups were shipped to retail sites nationwide and exported to Mexico. FSIS urges people to check their refrigerators and freezers for the soups.

The following soups may have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions, which may result in the product spoiling prematurely, according to FSIS:

48-ounce packages containing two 24-ounce cups of “Ivar’s Puget Sound Clam Chowder with Bacon” with use-by dates: April 26 and 27, 2023, May 3, 4, 5, 11, 23 and 30, 2023, June 2, 6 and 7, 2023, July 5 and 20, 2023 and Aug. 1, 10 and 17, 2023.

48-ounce packages containing two 24-ounce cups of “Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup” with use-by dates: May 9 and 19, 2023, June 16, 2023 and July 18, 2023.

48-ounce packages containing two 24-ounce cups of “Ivar’s Rustic Zuppa Toscana Italian Sausage and Vegetable Soup” with use-by dates: April 30, 2023 and May 2, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 30, 2023.

20-ounce cup of “Ivar’s Puget Sound Clam Chowder with Bacon” with use-by dates: April 26, 2023, May 5, 2023, June 6, 2023, July 20, 2023 and Aug. 10, 2023.

20-ounce cup of “Pike Place Fish Market World Famous Clam Chowder with Bacon” with use-by dates: May 4, 2023, July 5, 2023 and Aug. 1, 2023.

FSIS did not request a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase.

Neither company was available to provide more information early Wednesday.

Consumers submitted complaints to Ivar’s and Pike Place Fish Market regarding bloated soup packages, FSIS said. The establishments then notified FSIS, and upon further review, found some soups had spoiled prematurely. Lab testing of the spoiled products found high levels of spoilage bacteria, FSIS said.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the soups, according to FSIS.

Consumption of food contaminated with spoilage organisms can cause illness in immunocompromised individuals.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Ivar’s Soup Co. director of technical services Robert Green at robertg@keepclam.com. Consumers with food-safety questions can call the toll-free USDA meat and poultry hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).