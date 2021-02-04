Don’t post your vaccination card on social media, no matter how thrilled you are to be inoculated, the Better Business Bureau is warning.

The caution from the consumer protection nonprofit comes amid encouragement from health care providers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share personal vaccination news as a means to encourage others.

“Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great job! But don’t share a photo of your vaccination card on social media. The self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create phony versions,” the bureau said on its website last week.

Vaccination cards have people’s full names, birthday and information about where the shot was received that could provide valuable information to scammers. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving information away for anyone to use.

Sharing your personal information isn’t the only issue, the BBB said.

Advertising

Scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok.

“It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada,” the BBB said. “Posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones.”

Instead, try sharing a picture of your vaccine sticker, using a vaccine profile frame, or good old-fashioned words, such as “I got mine!”

Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great! Avoid sharing a pic of your vaccination card on social media. The personal info on it makes you a target for ID theft and helps scammers create fake cards. #BBBScamAlert #coronavirushttps://t.co/irUovGr0Cd pic.twitter.com/6GjJo2pc8P — BBB (@bbb_us) January 29, 2021

And while the BBB is on the subject, it’s also urging vigilance about participating in other social media trends that could create scam exposure.

“Think twice before listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.