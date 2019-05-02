HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says her children were threatened online by a person who opposes mandatory vaccinations for all school children.

Democratic Rep. Liz Linehan, of Cheshire, posted Wednesday on Facebook that state Capitol police are investigating what she interpreted as a threat, which she said won’t change her support for mandatory childhood vaccinations.

Linehan referred to a Twitter post that has since been removed. The poster’s account has been deleted. The person’s posts and retweets featured concerns that vaccines could harm children.

Linehan supports ending religious exemptions from vaccinations for public school students. The legislature’s Education Committee advanced legislation that alerts school nurses and others that they won’t be fired for refusing to approve such exemptions Tuesday.

Connecticut had confirmed three cases of measles for 2019 as of mid-April.