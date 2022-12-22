A new contract agreement has been reached between the owner of The Polyclinic and The Everett Clinic and Seattle health insurer Regence BlueShield, ending a months-long period of uncertainty for thousands of Puget Sound patients.

Regence announced the “multi-year” deal late Thursday afternoon, confirming in a statement there shouldn’t be any disruptions in care for current Regence patients who see doctors at The Polyclinic or The Everett Clinic.

“We are disappointed the negotiations ultimately created uncertainty for our members and customers, particularly during the tripledemic of COVID-19, RSV and the flu,” the statement said. “We would like to thank you for your patience as we navigated this difficult negotiation.”

The insurer’s Medicare Advantage contract with Optum, which owns the two physicians groups, remains under negotiation, after expiring Dec. 5.

Medigap patients, or those who use the Medicare Supplement Insurance plan, will continue to receive services from any provider that accepts Medicare, the statement said.

Regence members should expect letters with the update.

A spokesperson for The Polyclinic and The Everett Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Details about the deal and whether the new contract involves any changes that could affect patients were not immediately available late Thursday.

Optum, which is owned by health care giant UnitedHealth Group, first approached Regence about terminating its contract in October, Regence has said. While few details were shared about negotiations while they remained ongoing, Regence leaders had said Optum asked for “unsustainable rate increases” that would increase costs for members. The contract, after being extended by a few days, was set to expire Friday.