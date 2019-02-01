BRATSLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s agriculture minister has summoned the Polish ambassador to Bratislava over a scandal that saw meat from sick cows that were slaughtered illegally in Poland exported to 10 other European Union countries.
Polish authorities acknowledged the meat was exported to Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Romania, Sweden, France, Spain, Lithuania, Portugal and Slovakia.
Some 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of the Polish meat was exported to Slovakia, and some was distributed to schools and restaurants, Slovak veterinary authorities say.
Agriculture Minister Gabriela Matecna says she discussed with ambassador Krzysztof Strzalka on Friday what measures Poland will take to prevent the problem from happening again.
Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has called on all schools to only use meat of Slovak origin.